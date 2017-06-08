Study: Kids Who Don’t Drink Cow’s Milk Are Shorter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Calling all parents! It looks like your child’s choice of dairy versus non-dairy milk will affect his or her height.
A Canadian study finds children who drink non-cow’s milk are shorter than children who drink regular milk.
For each daily cup of non-cow’s milk they drink, children were .15 inches shorter than the average child. That adds up to about half an inch in three years.
Researchers studied more than 5,000 kids between the ages of two and six.
What they’re trying to find out now is if kids who fall behind by drinking non-dairy milk can catch up later.