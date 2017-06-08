Powerball Jackpot Jumps Again To A Whopping $435M

LIVE | Trump Attorney Responds To Fmr. FBI Director Comey's Testimony

June 8, 2017 12:28 PM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Get ready to join that office lottery pool. The Powerball jackpot is still growing and has now climbed to an estimated $435 million, the largest in the nation.

The cash option prize is estimated at $273.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 19 times since the April 5th drawing.

Saturday’s drawing will be the game’s highest since a $435.3 million jackpot on Feb. 22.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever to hit was $1.586 billion, which shared between tickets sold in three states on Jan. 13, 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. But players have much better odds, of about one in 25, of winning smaller prizes ranging from $1 million to $4.

