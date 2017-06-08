SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

No matter how much Nick Saban continues to complain about “Satellite Camps” – they are still being held across the country – with the apparent blessing of the NCAA.

What many felt was getting out of hand last year – with Michigan, Ohio State and many other programs hosting these events – it has made its return, especially to the hotbed known as South Florida.

From Urban Meyer to every college and university not named Alabama, getting the chance to watch 300 plus athletes perform right in front of their eyes is something that is starting to take over the landscape of recruiting.

For those college coaches who would never get this many athletes on their campus from South Florida, the craze has turned to something out of the old doctoring days when house calls were part of the health care. If you can’t come to Rutgers, Maryland, Clemson or Penn State, they will now come to you.

Last week, hundreds of football prospects headed to FAU to see some football power heavyweights who sent a few coaches to an event – that despite the rain – still managed to attract dozens of high profile football players from Miami-Dade to the Treasure Coast.

The same will happen at FIU and dozens of other schools where major colleges can send just one coach and be well represented.

In testing to see what the NCAA will allow – which is very tough to predict – this summer will be filled with these events – and you can guarantee that local players and coaches will take full advantage of the opportunity.

During the summer, we will continue to head in all directions to make sure we bring you the latest of the talent and break them down in a way that very few can.

As we do throughout the course of a year, we bring you six prospects every week – over 300 per year. Here are some standouts to keep an eye on:

2018 – Bran Alvarado, FS, 5-10, 175, Pembroke Pines West Broward. While we have spotlighted him in the past, this one time youth football standout – as we said earlier this year – has found a home with the Bobcats and is ready to make his senior season very special. Had a solid spring. One that had several coaches talking about his future – and looking forward to watching his progress over the next 6 months. Very talented player, Alvarado is certainly one to keep an eye on in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4417299/bran-alvarado

2019 – Felix Nembhard, Jr., WR/S, 5-11, 170, Homestead South Dade. After watching him perform in the spring with Keys Gate Charter, this quality football talent is now making the move – with several others – to compete for South Dade, where he will be surrounded by tremendous talent that has a chance to shock a lot of people. No matter where you put this tremendous football player on the field, he is going to stand out. Keep your eye on this tremendous on Mr. Nembhard. He has the opportunity to blow up in 2017.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7674483/felix-nembhard-jr

2018 – Danny Sanders, WR/FS, 6-4, 185, Davie Western. During last year’s run at a post season playoff appearance, there were a number of impressive football prospects that the Wildcats and head coach Adam Ratkevich boasted – and many of them received plenty of attention. But then there was that group – like Sanders – that were overlooked. If you go back to last season and watched game film, you would see what kind of contributions this young man made. He is indeed a sleeper who can bring it on both sides of the ball. Tremendous student/athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009797/dannie-sanders

2019 – Anthony Serrano, OL, 6-2, 295, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. When he first arrived on campus – right after the first of the year – we told the story of how his long rides from southwest Miami to Fort Lauderdale was to be a sacrifice that would give him a chance to develop faster and gain more exposure. Well, five months in and he is getting that opportunity to showcase the skills that has made him a standout since the eighth grade at Belen Jesuit. Talented young man who gets pushed in practice and during workouts every day. Quality football player who can elevate his game in a major way this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8967560/antonio-serrano

2018 – Zahir Turner, WR/CB, 5-10, 155, Miami Booker T. Washington. One of the prospects that everyone has watched for a long time, and now, as he is ready for his final year at the high school level, watch how his stock continue to rise. He showed in the spring and throughout the offseason that he will be a prospects who could really have a special year with so much talent around him. The Tornadoes and head coach Tim “Ice” Harris, Sr. develop athletes quick and the “next man up” is always in play for a program that has a chance to take back 4A.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4362567/zahir-turner

2019 – Leroy Wilson, WR/CB, 6-1, 185, North Miami Beach. Another of Jeff Bertani’s tremendous football players who continues to get better and receive plenty of looks from colleges. On a team that has outstanding talent all over the field, here is another of the two way players that the Chargers have been cultivating for decades. With a talented quarterback, running game and one of the most athletic lines around, Wilson has the chance to turn heads and make things happen in key games.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6093493/leroy-wilson

