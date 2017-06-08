More Showers Expected After Days Of Torrential Rain

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians can expect more unsettled weather Thursday after days of torrential rains that caused major flooding.
Spotty showers and even a thunderstorm, mainly across the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade County seem very likely.
Showers will be moving to the northeast and will contain heavy downpours, but will be brief and not nearly as wide-spread as the past few days.
Flooding is still a problem in poor drainage areas across Broward County and even though a few showers may move through the area Thursday, the amount of rain added should be less than what is able to drain.
South Floridians can expect a slow improvement over the next few days despite rain chances each day.
