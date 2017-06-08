LIVE | Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

More Showers Expected After Days Of Torrential Rain

June 8, 2017 11:22 AM By Dave Warren
Filed Under: Dave Warren, Flooding, Miami, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians can expect more unsettled weather Thursday after days of torrential rains that caused major flooding.

Spotty showers and even a thunderstorm, mainly across the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade County seem very likely.

Showers will be moving to the northeast and will contain heavy downpours, but will be brief and not nearly as wide-spread as the past few days.

Flooding is still a problem in poor drainage areas across Broward County and even though a few showers may move through the area Thursday, the amount of rain added should be less than what is able to drain.

South Floridians can expect a slow improvement over the next few days despite rain chances each day.

Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, get the app.

radar anim More Showers Expected After Days Of Torrential Rain

More from Dave Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch