Key Witness Takes Stand In BSO Deputy’s Murder Trial

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – In a Broward courtroom Thursday, we learned for the first time about the terror and violence of that fall night in 2006 when BSO Deputy Brian Tephford was shot to death and a second deputy, Corey Carbocci, was wounded.

“I heard shots. I looked back and started screaming and put my head down,” said Shante Spencer.

Spencer, a key prosecution witness, testified for most of the day about the shootings.

Spencer is the former girlfriend of one of three defendants on trial for Deputy Tephford’s murder and the attempted murder of deputy Carbocci.

She was driving the Toyota that Deputy Tephford stopped because of a bad tag, back on November 11th, 2006.

In her passenger seat was Eloyn Ingraham, her ex-boyfriend, who is now on trial.

Ingraham and two co-defendants, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy, deny they were involved in the shootings.

Spencer said she was looking for her paperwork and Ingraham was speaking on the phone in a language she didn’t understand when suddenly she heard gunfire.

“Initially when I got out of the car, Ingraham was in front of my car, and I got out and he said, ‘These (expletive) are trying to kill me.’ I went to the officer and saw he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

She was with Deputy Carbocci, who was leaning on the hood of a parked car, bleeding from five gunshot wounds

Carbocci was wearing a protective vest which saved his life.

Carbocci asked Spencer if her passenger had shot him. Spencer said she looked up and saw that Ingraham had left.

Later, she initially lied to detectives About Ingraham’s identity.

When BSO Lt. Rodney Brimlow responded to the chaos, he said he did CPR on a mortally wounded Deputy Tephford and found Deputy Carbocci crawling on the ground.

“I said, ‘Where are they?’ He said there were gunshots from everywhere, all around,” Brimlow testified.

The trial continues Friday.