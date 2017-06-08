In The Recruiting Huddle: Nigel Bethel – Northwestern 

LIVE | Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

June 8, 2017 11:00 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Northwestern, Nigel Bethel

PLAYER: Nigel Bethel, Jr.

POSITION: WR/CB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality football talent since his youth days, there was never any doubting how impressive he would be when he reached the high school level. Always very athletic, quick and had plenty of football smarts from playing the game at a high level. A versatile talent who can lineup on either side of the ball – and make a major impact. Has been around the game all of his life, and many who follow Bethel, have predicted that this coming season will be a very productive year. Another of those talents who has been around for a while, but many are just finding out about him now.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8037753/nigel-bethel-jr

