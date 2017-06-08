‘I Just Want You Home With Me’: Dad Pleads For Missing Twins To Return

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — The family of twins from Coral Springs who were reported missing are urging the public to come forward with information on their whereabouts.

The family held a press conference for the girls who police believe may have ran away.

Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, age 12, were last seen Tuesday in the area of N.W. 85th Avenue and N.W. 35th Street around 6:45 a.m.

Officers say their father, Rickey McClam, has full custody of the girls but their mother had come down to visit them from New York earlier this week. That’s when they said the girls started talking about running away, according to the police report.

Their father had a message for them.

“You know your dad loves you very much. You know your dad loves you more than anything in the world and I would do nothing to harm ya’ll. Everything I do is for ya’ll benefit,” said Rickey McClam.

A police report on the case says the girls did not show up for school on Tuesday and they left a note saying they were running away because of their father’s unrealistic standards. McClam did not take questions but he did say the following, “I miss ya’ll and it’s killing me that you’re not with me right now. You know I would never ever, ever hurt y’all. We miss you.”

Coral Springs Police said the girls left with some cash clothes and their iPods but no cellphones. They said the girls have not used social media.

At last check, Coral Springs Police believed they may be in the West Palm Beach area and may be headed to New York City.

Police feel strongly that this is a custody issue and the girls are likely with family somewhere.

“We believe that they are being concealed from us intentionally but, at this point, I don’t have anything to back that up other than speculation and some interviews,” said Sgt. William Reid with the Coral Springs Police Dept.

If the children are being harbored somewhere that could lead to criminal charges.

The sisters are listed at 5’2″, 105 lbs, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Detectives have checked airports, bus and train stations with no luck. Their father is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of his daughters.

“I just want you home with me. Ricksha, Nicollete, I need ya’ll with me,” said their father.

If you have seen them or know their whereabouts, contact Det. Michelle Kull at the station’s non-emergency number: (954)344-1800.