Family Calls For Community To Help Find Missing Twins

June 8, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Carey Codd, Coral Springs, Florida, Missing, Missing Twins

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — The family of twins from Coral Springs who were reported missing are urging the public to come forward with information on their whereabouts.

The family plans to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. from the police department.

Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, age 12, were last seen Tuesday in the area of N.W. 85th Avenue and N.W. 35th Street around 6:45 a.m.

At last check, Coral Springs Police believed they may be in the West Palm Beach area and may be headed to New York City.

The sisters are listed at 5’2″, 105 lbs, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen them or know their whereabouts, contact Det. Michelle Kull at the station’s non-emergency number: (954)344-1800.

Comments

One Comment

