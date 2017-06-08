Despite Flooding, Job Fair Is A “Go” At BB&T Center In Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Days of rain caused a flood of trouble across South Florida with flooded streets, parking lots and overflowing canals.

But that won’t stop a mega-job fair going on Thursday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

On Wednesday, you may recall, the adjacent Sawgrass Mills Mall was forced to close because their parking lot was flooded.

Thursday, some of that water had receded and organizers of the job fair determined that event could go on.

Those planning to attend should not that they will only be able to enter the parking lot through Gate 2. Parking attendants will be on scene to direct traffic.

More than 40 companies will be represented at the job fair with 2,500+ positions available from a variety of companies.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So who’s hiring?

The Miami Dolphins will be there looking to fill over 200 Guest Experience Guide positions. They’ll also be hiring 50 people for Event Parking to work all Miami Dolphins and University of Miami home games as well as other events.

The Check Cashing Store will be conducting on the spot interviews for customer service representatives and store managers.

Contemporary Services Corporation will be hiring over 1000 Class D security officers and event security.

Chewy will be looking to hire more than 300 customer service reps. They are currently located in Dania Beach but will be moving the Customer Service Team to a new facility in Hollywood in July. Not only do the offer full medical, dental and vision and 401k but they also have happy hour every other Friday on the office balcony and nerf gun war fights.

ALDI will be screening for 15 manager trainees, shift managers and store associates to work in Pembroke Pines, Ft Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Tamarac, Plantation, Cooper City and Hollywood. They offer wages starting at $12.50/hr for store associates, $17/hr for shift managers and $24/hr for manager trainees.

Sawgrass Mills Mall will be at the Career Fair doing on the spot interviews for Luxury Lounge Concierges to work in the VIP Lounge.

Geico has 25 openings for Auto Damager Adjuster trainees in Broward, Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami, Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Broward and Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami. They offer paid training and paid long distance travel, housing during travel and a food expense during training.

NESC Staffing Corp will be conducting interviews to hire over 50 CNC Mechanics, Forklift Operators, Material Handlers, Picker/Packers and Warehouse Associates from Ft Lauderdale to West Palm Beach. They offer contracted and permanent opportunities!

Hotwire Communications will be screening account managers, customer service representatives, and telecommunications technicians.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.