Deadly Overnight Shooting Near Ft. Lauderdale

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was killed, a second injured, in an early morning shooting near Ft. Lauderdale.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about gunfire in the 2500 block of NW 9 Street just after 1:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived they found two men who had been shot outside a home. One of the men, whose body was lying in the driveway, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. No word on his condition.
Neither of the men’s names has been released.
The sheriff’s office is working to determine what led to the shooting.