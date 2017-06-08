Cars Slams Into Lauderhill Bus Stop, 1 Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Two cars driving in Lauderhill slammed into each other and crashed into a bus bench killing one person.
Lauderhill Fire officials say the crash happened in front of the Lauderhill Mall on State Road 7 leaving a woman dead and four others injured on Thursday.
Police said just around noon, two vehicles driving northbound crashed into each other and somehow ended up off the road, slamming into a bus bench where a woman was sitting.
Authorities say the woman who was sitting on the bus bench died in the crash and one person was ejected from one of the vehicles.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.