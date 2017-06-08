All Eyes On Capitol Hill For Comey Testimony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Some are calling it must see TV. This morning former FBI Director James Comey will deliver his high anticipated testimony on his interactions with President Donald Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

These will be his first public remarks since President Trump abruptly fired him last month.

On Wednesday, Comey released seven pages of his opening remarks in which he detailed his numerous, and apparently uncomfortable, interactions with the President.

One of the most notable came in February when Comey said the President cleared the Oval Office before pressuring him to drop the bureau’s ongoing investigation of Gen. Michael Flynn, the administration’s former national security adviser.

Confirming earlier reports, Comey wrote that Mr. Trump told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He’s a good guy.”

“What we’re seeing is mounting evidence of an obstruction of justice,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.

Comey recalled having nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in just four months, one in which he said the President asked him for a pledge of loyalty.

Republican Senator John McCain said if that’ true it’s very concerning.

“Because that’s not the job of the President of the United States,” said Sen. McCain, R-AZ.

The open remarks were released by the Senate Intelligence Committee at Comey’s request.

Leading up to his firing last month, Comey said President Trump called him and described the Russia investigation as “a cloud that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country.”

Comey then admitted he personally reassured Mr. Trump that he was not under investigation, something the President’s attorney said vindicates the President.

Senate lawmakers, on both sides, plan to press Comey on why he only put the information in memos and shared it with his closest aides. Comey maintains he approached Attorney General Jeff Sessions with concerns, at one point asking him not to be left alone during meetings with President Trump.

President Trump has indicated that he may live tweet his thoughts on Comey’s testimony during the hearing. Many Republicans have reportedly urged him not to do that.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. You can watch it on CBS4 or at CBSMiami.com or at CBS4’s Facebook page.