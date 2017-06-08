Al Capone, Bonnie & Clyde Items On The Auction Block

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Jewelry belonging to three infamous gangsters – Al Capone and Bonnie and Clyde – are on the auction block.
The “Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen” auction being handled by Boston-based RR Auction includes Capone’s platinum and diamond pocket watch that demonstrates his desire to be perceived not as a criminal but as an elegant gentleman. The rounded triangular watch includes 72 cut diamonds on the front, a platinum face and the initials A.C. on the reverse.
Another item being auctioned is a silver-plated, three-headed snake ring that Clyde Barrow made for Bonnie Parker while in jail. Barrow was a skilled amateur craftsman who engaged in jewelry making, woodworking and leathercraft behind bars.
Online bidding begins June 15. The live auction is June 24.
