Al Capone, Bonnie & Clyde Items On The Auction Block

June 8, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Al Capone, Bonnie Clyde, Entertainment, Gangsters

BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Jewelry belonging to three infamous gangsters – Al Capone and Bonnie and Clyde – are on the auction block.

The “Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen” auction being handled by Boston-based RR Auction includes Capone’s platinum and diamond pocket watch that demonstrates his desire to be perceived not as a criminal but as an elegant gentleman. The rounded triangular watch includes 72 cut diamonds on the front, a platinum face and the initials A.C. on the reverse.

Another item being auctioned is a silver-plated, three-headed snake ring that Clyde Barrow made for Bonnie Parker while in jail. Barrow was a skilled amateur craftsman who engaged in jewelry making, woodworking and leathercraft behind bars.

Online bidding begins June 15. The live auction is June 24.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

