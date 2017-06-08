After Days Of Rain, Broward To Spray For Mosquitoes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBMiami) – It’s a South Florida ritual. After several months of relatively dry weather, we get hit with heavy rain which leads to an influx of mosquitoes.

With the three days of heavy rain we’ve just had, Broward’s Mosquito Control Section plans to spray sections of several cities to get ahead of the game. The mosquito being targeted is the Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito known to carry and transmit the Zika virus.

The spraying for mosquito larvicide will be done by trucks. It will take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. On Thursday, trucks will spray parts of Hollywood. Overnight Friday, they will spray sections of Ft. Lauderdale, Lauderhill and Sunrise.

The larvicide used will be VectoBac WDG. Its active ingredient is Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, a naturally occurring, biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide which is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas. VectoBac WDG has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and is listed as a recommended formulation for control of mosquito larvae.

Broward County Mosquito Control Section also treats areas of the County based on requests received from residents. To request service online, complete the Mosquito Spray Request Form. Requests can also be made by calling 954-765-4062.

Miami-Dade health officials urge residents to “Fight the Bite” by eliminating any standing water in backyards and around residential properties.

“Once the weather clears up, we ask that homeowners make it a priority to inspect their yards and drain any standing water,” said Chalmers Vasquez, with the county’s Mosquito Control.

As little as a plastic bottle cap full of water is enough for eggs to hatch in, which makes it critical for those who live in Miami-Dade County to remain vigilant and mobilize after stormy conditions move out of the area.

All residents are urged to drain standing water from garbage cans, house gutters, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week. Maintain the water balance (pool chemistry) of swimming pools. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.