Sawgrass Mills Mall Closed Due To Flooding, Thanks Rainy Season

June 7, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Flooding, Rain, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a soggy start Wednesday after heavy overnight rains added to our already saturated conditions.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties until Wednesday evening.

Tuesday’s rain, which swamped some low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage, created flooded streets and parking lots. The overnight rain just made it worse.

Wednesday morning, Sunrise police tweeted out that the popular Sawgrass Mills Mall would be closed due to flooding.

Some residents in Lauderhill, Plantation, Coral Springs told CBS4 the canals near their homes were so full they were topping the retaining walls and merging with yards and streets.

At Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 125 flights were delayed and another 25 canceled due to the weather.

Due to a loss of power at the Keiser University Miami Campus, the school announced that it will remain closed until power is restored.

On Tuesday, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach recorded record rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Fort Lauderdale received 4.78 inches which topped the old record of 1.96 inches set back in 1926.

West Palm Beach saw 4.18 inches of the wet stuff which topped the 1904 record of 3 inches.

