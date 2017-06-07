Pres. Trump Announces Nominee For New FBI Director

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump has announced his pick for new FBI Director.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the President said he would be nominating Christopher A. Wray.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992.

In 1997, he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. In 2001, he served at Main Justice as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and, later, as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General.

In 2003, Mr. Wray was nominated by President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division.

Wray oversaw investigations into corporate fraud, during the time when former FBI Director James Comey was deputy attorney general. Wray took charge of a task force of prosecutors and FBI agents created to investigate the Enron scandal.

He left the Justice Dept. in 2005.

He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

The announcement came the day before Comey’s highly anticipated congressional testimony. Comey’s testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee could expose new details regarding his discussions with Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

Mr. Trump has been tight-lipped about the hearing, telling reporters, “I wish him luck.” He said he may live tweet his thoughts once the hearing is underway.

