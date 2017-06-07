ISIS Claims First Attacks On Iran Soil As Gunmen Storm Parliament

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TEHRAN, Iran (CBSMiami) — At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured in what are believed to be the first attacks ISIS has launched on Iranian soil.
Two simultaneous assaults occurred in the capital city of Tehran.
Militants, reportedly disguised as women, targeted two significant sites in Tehran. A suicide bomber blew himself up at the mausoleum of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini.
As that attack was carried out, four gunmen, armed with AK-47’s, stormed Iran’s Parliament building. The siege went on for several hours with people, including a child, pulled out of windows to safety.
ISIS released a video of the deadly assault while it was still underway and claimed responsibility. Voices in Arabic shout to hostages, “Do you think we will leave? We will remain, God-willing!”
Security forces eventually shot and killed the attackers.
“This is definitely surprising,” said Middle East expert Anam Vakil. “Iran has been one of the countries that has not experienced a terrorist attack from ISIS to date, and they very much champion that.”
The killings are believed to be retaliation against Iran’s Shiite majority and its fight against ISIS in both Syria and Iraq.
“This does give Iran greater legitimacy in their narrative about fighting counter-terrorism,” Vakil said.
Iran’s foreign minister said the attack will strengthen the resolve of Iranian people to fight terrorism. Iran’s security forces believe Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attacks.
One Comment