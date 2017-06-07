Weather Alert | Flood Watch - Miami-Dade & Broward Through 8 PM 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Taurrian Stafford – Central

June 7, 2017 11:05 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Central, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, Taurrian Stafford

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Taurrian Stafford

POSITION: OC/OG

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 320

SCOUTING: In a region of the country where offensive linemen are truly starting to make an impact, the Central Rockets have long had the market cornered on big, talented and skilled “big men”. Here is yet another big time prospect who began his career at Miami Jackson, but has certainly impressed in the over a year since he has made the move. Colleges had the chance to watch him work and perform last year and into this spring. A versatile football player who offer colleges plenty – and will continue to get bigger and better this coming season. Keep an eye on his progress during the next six months.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7566371/taurrian-teedo-stafford

