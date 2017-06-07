Weather Alert | Flood Watch - Miami-Dade & Broward Through 8 PM 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Cornelius McCoy – Deerfield Beach

June 7, 2017 11:10 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Cornelius McCoy

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: No sooner does All-American Jerry Jeudy depart for Tuscaloosa, and is awarded as the Alabama Spring Game MVP, do the Bucks trot out another major prospect at the receiver position. After a solid offseason, this is a football player who has emerged into one of the best pass catchers in a very talented and competitive South Florida area. A big time talent who has speed, tremendous athletic ability – and game-breaking abilities. Gives this football program a true catalyst to stay in the hunt for an 8A state title. Another of the football players who will have the opportunity to show his talents against outstanding competition in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6042117/cornelius-mccoy

