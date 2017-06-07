Miami Doctor & Combat Veteran Picked To Be Part Of NASA’s 2017 Candidate Class

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man may be headed to the final frontier.
Dr. Frank Rubio has been picked to be part of NASA’s 2017 candidate class.
Rubio, an alum of Miami Sunset Senior High, earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations at West Point.
He then earned a doctorate of medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Prior to attending medical school, he served as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot and flew more than 1,100 hours.
Rubio also served more than 600 hours of combat and imminent danger time during deployments to Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
He will report for duty in August to begin two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate.
Upon completion, he will be assigned technical duties in the Astronaut Office while he awaits a flight assignment.
Big congratulations to him, his wife Deborah and their four kids, who must be very proud of dad.