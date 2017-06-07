LIVE| President Trump Talks Infrastructure in Ohio

Dog Squatting: The New Exercise Taking Social Media By Storm

June 7, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, Trends, Weightlifting

CBS Local– For those who are dog lovers and workout enthusiasts, there’s a new trend that’s right up their alley. As #SquatYourDog has begun to populate social media, more and more people are getting in on the act.

But is the exercise as literal as that hashtag?

Yes. Many are posting on social media videos of themselves picking up their dog, then squatting with them in tow as if their pooch were a free weight at the gym or in the park.

Their dogs seem to enjoy it, and almost definitely enjoy not having to be on their paws! For the dog owners, it’s certainly more enjoyable than the typical inanimate weight.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes work for the new trend; it doesn’t matter how small or big as long as their owners can pick them up.

All things considered, it’s the humans that get a more fun workout, and the dogs get a little lift. Seems like everybody wins.

