You’re Hired! Mega-Job Fair Thursday At BB&T Center

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what 40 plus companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this Thursday.

More than 2,500 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center at One Panther Parkway.

So who’s hiring?

The Miami Dolphins will be there looking to fill over 200 Guest Experience Guide positions. They’ll also be hiring 50 people for Event Parking to work all Miami Dolphins and University of Miami home games as well as other events.

The Check Cashing Store will be conducting on the spot interviews for customer service representatives and store managers.

Contemporary Services Corporation will be hiring over 1000 Class D security officers and event security.

Swissport will be at the event looking to hire over 50 cabin cleaners (MIA Airport), fueling agents and ramp agents.

Chewy will be looking to hire more than 300 customer service reps! They are currently located in Dania Beach but will be moving the Customer Service Team to a new facility in Hollywood in July. Not only do the offer full medical, dental and vision and 401k but they also have happy hour every other Friday on the office balcony and nerf gun war fights.

Med Pro Distributors will be interviewing to find more than 20 new hires for a growing company in Boca Raton.

ALDI will be screening for 15 manager trainees, shift managers and store associates to work in Pembroke Pines, Ft Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Tamarac, Plantation, Cooper City and Hollywood. They offer wages starting at $12.50/hr for store associates, $17/hr for shift managers and $24/hr for manager trainees.

Sawgrass Mills Mall will be at the Career Fair doing on the spot interviews for Luxury Lounge Concierges to work in the VIP Lounge.

DentalPlans.com will be screening to hire a Graphic Designer/Front End Developer, Online/Digital Marketing Manager and Various Call Center Sales Agents Positions to work in the Plantation location.

Geico has 25 openings for Auto Damager Adjuster trainees in Broward, Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami, Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Broward and Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami. They offer paid training and paid long distance travel, housing during travel and a food expense during training.

NESC Staffing Corp will be conducting interviews to hire over 50 CNC Mechanics, Forklift Operators, Material Handlers, Picker/Packers and Warehouse Associates from Ft Lauderdale to West Palm Beach. They offer contracted and permanent opportunities!

Jiffy Lube has 25 openings for ASE Techs, Lube Techs, managers in training and service advisors throughout South Florida. They will be conducting on the spot interviews to fill positions the day after the event

Hotwire Communications will be screening account managers, customer service representatives, and Telecommunications Technicians. They offer discounts on hotwire if you live in a hotwire building as well as growth within the company!

City Furniture will be recruiting for sales associates, delivery drivers, and interior designers.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.