Woman Convicted Of Fatally Shooting Ex-Husband In Shower

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A second conviction for the same crime is something not often seen.
A Florida woman has been convicted for a second time of killing her ex-husband.
Local news outlets report that 70-year-old Donna Horwitz was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder.
She had previously been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, but an appeals court tossed that conviction.
Her new sentencing is scheduled for July 14.
Authorities say Horwitz fatally shot her ex-husband, 66-year-old Lanny Horwitz, while he took a shower at their Jupiter home in 2011.
The couple who had twice divorced were living together while again trying to reconcile.
Defense attorneys claimed the real killer was either the couple’s adult son or a business associate of Lanny Horwitz.
