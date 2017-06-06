All Three London Attackers Identified

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – All three men responsible for the terror attack in London over the weekend have been identified.

British authorities say one of the attackers, 27-year-old Khuran Shazad Butt, was on their radar but was not considered a threat.

Butt, a naturalized British citizen born in Pakistan, was known to British intelligence due to his association with radical extremists.

The other attacker, not known to police, was identified as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane who claimed to be of Moroccan and Libyan descent.

The third attacker has been identified as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian of Morrocan descent.

All three were shot dead by police officers on Saturday within minutes of them mowing down pedestrians on the London Bridge bridge with a van and them stabbing people at random in a busy restaurant area. British media reports dozens of Molotov cocktails were found in the back of the van.

Seven people were killed in the attack, nearly 50 others injured.

As the investigation continue to unfold, British citizens of all faiths have come together to denounce the horrific attack.

On Monday, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan led a vigil of hundreds not far from the site of the attack.

“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this, you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name,” said Khan.

Muslims living in the northern English city of Leeds also spoke out.

“We need to look at the root causes and tackle those root causes to ensure that not one more life is lost on our soil,” said Qari Asim, Imam at Leeds Mosque.

More than 130 imams and Muslim religious leaders now say they won’t give funeral prayers for the perpetrators of Saturday’s attack.

They’re calling on others of the faith to do the same.