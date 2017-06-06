Trial Underway Decade After BSO Officers Are Ambushed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Almost eleven years have passed since Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Tephford was killed during a traffic stop in Tamarac.
A second deputy, Corey Carbocci, who was called for backup, was shot five times. A protective vest saved his life. Tephford, however, wasn’t wearing one. A day later, three men were arrested at a Dania Beach motel and charged with murdering deputy Tephford and trying to kill Deputy Carbocci.
Those three men, Eloyn Devon Ingraham, Bernard Forbes, and Andre Delancy, who have been in jail ever since, are finally on trial.
“At least 19 shots were fired,” said Broward State Attorney Mike Satz in court Tuesday.
Prosecutors showed surveillance video of the three defendants running across a plaza, near where the shooters’ getaway car was abandoned. Guns linked to the attack were also recovered.
Defense attorneys argued that the facts of the case won’t add up, however.
All three men face murder, conspiracy and attempted murder charges, and could face the death penalty if convicted.
