Sawgrass Mills Mall Soaked By Torrential Downpours

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The torrential downpours have soaked Sawgrass Mills Mall, leaving the parking lot a watery mess.

One part of the parking lot was roped off with yellow tape to make sure that people know how deep it was and to give them an indication as to where they’re going.

Not every lane or spot was completely flooded, but there were several areas of pooling.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian drove around the mall.

She said she didn’t see anyone stranded, but a lot of people were taking a chance and driving through the water.

Harapetian noted that there were more than a dozen parked cars that were submerged under water.

A white sedan Harapetian photographed was lifted off the ground.

Sawgrass Mills Mall: parking lot is not caving in. "The car is actually parked in a ‘drainage swale’…driver trying to exit didn't see…" pic.twitter.com/KwSWUEz0CN — Silva Harapetian (@silvaharapetian) June 6, 2017

A spokesperson for the mall said the parking lot was not caving in, but rather the car was actually trapped in a drainage swale.

Apparently the driver didn’t see it as they were trying to exit the mall.