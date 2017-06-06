Miami Dolphins Help Student-Athletes Use Sports As Vehicle For Change

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — About 75 student-athletes, coaches and personnel from a South Florida school received a lesson in leadership with a little help from the Miami Dolphins.

“When you play sports, you have a lot of power and you become leaders,” said former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore. “You can affect change.”

During the spring sports season, students and faculty at Hollywood Hills High School participated in the RISE program, a course empowering them to be leaders in discussing and addressing matters of racism, prejudice, diversity and inclusion within their teams, schools and communities.

“This program makes you open your mind and you just forget what you see on the outside, and respect the inside,” said student-athlete Vanessa Joseph.

The program, founded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, was designed to use sports as a vehicle for change.

“I think it’s important to educate them now on different race relations, race issues, that way when they become members of society, they are better equipped to handle different situations,” said the school’s Athletic Director Kevin Perry.

Students and coaches took part in leadership activities and were recognized for completing the program.

“A leader takes everyone’s opinion and incorporates that into one to make everyone happy, being considerate of everyone’s opinion,” said another student.

RISE expects to grow to about 150 participants in the fall.