Miami-Dade Commissioners Voting On Purchase Of Land For Beckham Soccer Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Commission is discussing the future of professional soccer in South Florida.

They’ll vote to approve a resolution that, should it be approved, will clear a major hurdle in Miami Beckham United’s push for a new soccer stadium in Overtown.

The discussion among commissioners began around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Beckham’s group finished presenting their plan to commissioners just before noon.

The presentation comes as a number of people voiced concern and support for the stadium.

Most of the criticism comes from the Spring Gardens community of Overtown.

The residents complained about everything from parking to crowds, to the noise that would be coming out of the stadium.

Supporters on the other hand are asking commissioners to consider the impact on the community as a whole.

They called this a great opportunity.

The group of investors recently swung back into action after what felt like months of dormancy.

That’s because Todd Boehly, a sports mogul with deep pockets, joined the collection of potential owners earlier this year to help bankroll the project.

Boehly is part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

With new investor on board, Beckham’s group began the process of buying the final three acres of land needed to build the stadium.

Miami-Dade County had been ready to sell since Miami Beckham United began to purchase the adjacent land for the future stadium site.

Miami Beckham United is hoping to have a team ready to play in 2018, but they aren’t sure where they will play until the stadium is built.

Ironically, the team could play at Marlins Park in the interim.

The group deserves praise for trying to build a stadium without any public subsidies, although they will get to buy the land before it hits the open market in exchange for adding fifty full-time jobs at the venue.

Half of those jobs must pay at least $15 per hour.

Miami-Dade County Commissioners’ vote on Tuesday will determine the fate of this latest venture by Beckham’s group.

This is the closest that the investors have gotten to realizing their dream of bringing an MLS team to Miami.

It is also considered by many as their best opportunity to date, and possibly moving forward.

“This is, frankly, I believe our last opportunity here for Miami to have Major League soccer,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carols Gimenez said last month of the vote.

The 2014 public launch for Beckham’s Miami franchise feels like a long, long time ago to many South Florida soccer fans who have been patiently waiting for some good news on the topic.

It was late in 2015 when the Overtown site was first viewed as a potential home to the stadium, but things have progressed very slowly since then.

Both Beckham’s group and local soccer fans are hoping things began to move at a much more rapid pace now.