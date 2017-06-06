In The Recruiting Huddle: Lamont Finnie Jr. – Miami High

June 6, 2017 11:01 AM By Larry Blustein
Lamont Finnie Jr., Miami High

PLAYER: Lamont Finnie Jr.

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami High

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: For the past two years, whether it was at Edison or now with the Stingarees, this is a prospect who every college coach has come away very impressed with. Truly someone who could make an impact on either side of the ball because of his athleticism and knowledge of the game. Comes from a long line of family members who have played this game at a high level – and he is another who has the chance to be very special this season. If you watch him, he always wants the ball, and that is a great sign for any college program. There are very few players who can made the impact this quality football talent has. Has big time players around him and is looking forward to picking up where he left off with Edison last season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9333455/lamont-finnie-jr

