Hollywood Commission Approves Separation Agreement With City Attorney

June 6, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Carey Codd, City Attorney Arrested, Hollywood, Jeffrey Sheffel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood City Commission has approved the terms of a separation agreement with the city attorney.

City Attorney Jeff Sheffel was arrested for driving drunk after getting his car stuck on the Hollywood bridge.

At a city commission meeting in early May, several commissioners asked Sheffel to resign from his job.

According to Hollywood’s mayor, Sheffel began pursuing his release after the meeting.

Sheffel, whose termination date will be 20 weeks from now, is receiving $80,800 in severance pay, plus other benefits.

Deputy City Attorney Alan Fallik has been appointed to be the interim city attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch