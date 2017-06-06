Hollywood Commission Approves Separation Agreement With City Attorney

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood City Commission has approved the terms of a separation agreement with the city attorney.
City Attorney Jeff Sheffel was arrested for driving drunk after getting his car stuck on the Hollywood bridge.
At a city commission meeting in early May, several commissioners asked Sheffel to resign from his job.
According to Hollywood’s mayor, Sheffel began pursuing his release after the meeting.
Sheffel, whose termination date will be 20 weeks from now, is receiving $80,800 in severance pay, plus other benefits.
Deputy City Attorney Alan Fallik has been appointed to be the interim city attorney.