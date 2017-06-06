Gunman Asks For Price Check On Apple Before Robbing Gas Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Surveillance video captured a crook who robbed a gas station in Davie and police are calling on the public to help identify him.
It happened May 5, around 10:00 a.m., at the Chevron located at 2340 S. University Drive.
The suspect initially pumped a few dollars of gas into a black Nissan pickup truck, then walked inside and shopped around for a bit.
“He walked up to the counter at least twice before committing the robbery, once to check the price of an apple, and once to buy a lottery ticket,” Davie Police said. “After leaving for a few minutes and sitting in the passenger seat of the black Nissan, he reentered the store with a handwritten note that he gave the clerk.”
The note read, “You need to open the register. You need to give me the money.”
The cashier, at first, didn’t realize what was happening and didn’t react. The guy then told her to “open the register and give me the money.”
At that point, he raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. She complied and he walked out with cash.
If you recognize him, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.