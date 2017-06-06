Gov. Scott Defends Record Setting Budget Vetoes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — In pushing back against legislators who refused to set aside money for his top priorities, Governor Rick Scott has defended his latest round of budget vetoes.

Late last week Scott vetoed nearly $11.9 billion from the state budget as part of a private deal he worked out with legislative leaders.

Scott’s veto total — which was about 14 percent of the entire $82.4 billion budget — included the main state account that goes to public schools. Scott’s vetoes hit hard, especially for the state’s public universities, which lost more than $108 million.

Scott also eliminated $37.4 million that was going to go to homeowners in Broward and Lee counties whose healthy citrus trees were torn down in a failed attempt to eradicate citrus canker.

The governor also vetoed roughly 400 projects worth nearly $410 million that were placed in the budget by Republicans and Democrats.

Under the deal, legislators will use money vetoed by Scott to pay for tourism marketing, a new fund aimed at attracting businesses to the state, and to increase school funding by $100 for each student.

Some counties that are home to top Republican legislators — including Miami-Dade, Pasco, and Pinellas counties — had a long list of budget vetoes. Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson, who had several projects vetoed, tweeted out that “we won’t stop fighting for the worthy projects Floridians need, want and deserve.”

During a stop in Panama City, Scott maintained that his vetoes did not target any legislators who had upset him this year.

“We look at every line to see whether it’s good for Florida families,” Scott said.

Rep. Jose Felix Diaz, a Miami Republican who had pushed for the canker payments, downplayed the vetoes and said that a lot of other things he pushed escaped Scott’s veto pen.

“I’m an optimist,” said Diaz, who lost nearly $54 million to budget vetoes. “There were a lot of important things for my community that did not get vetoed.”

Legislators will return to the state Capitol for a three-day special session where they are expected to pass a new budget for public schools that will be higher than the one they adopted in early May.

