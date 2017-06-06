Amazon Offers Prime Discount To Those On Government Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Those who rely on government assistance are getting a break if they have, or want, an Amazon’s Prime membership.
The online retail and media giant says that customers that have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card, used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will now pay $5.99 per month.
The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.
Prime members get free shipping on goods and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, as well as other perks.
Amazon said Tuesday that it wants to make the program more accessible.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
