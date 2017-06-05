Palmetto High School On Lockdown, Perimeter Set Up

June 5, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Coral Gables, Lockdown, Palmetto High School, Pinecrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

PINECREST (CBSMiami) — Palmetto High School was placed on lockdown early Monday morning.

Pinecrest Police said the lockdown is not related to a school incident and it was done out of precaution.

Authorities have set up a perimeter from 112th to 120th Street on SW 77th Avenue.

Coral Gables Police were also at the scene.

Authorities have not clarified why the perimeter was set up.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch