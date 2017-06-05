Palmetto High School On Lockdown, Perimeter Set Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINECREST (CBSMiami) — Palmetto High School was placed on lockdown early Monday morning.
Pinecrest Police said the lockdown is not related to a school incident and it was done out of precaution.
Authorities have set up a perimeter from 112th to 120th Street on SW 77th Avenue.
Coral Gables Police were also at the scene.
Authorities have not clarified why the perimeter was set up.
