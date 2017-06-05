More Raids In Connection To London Attacks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – ISIS has claimed responsibility for the violence in London that left seven people dead and nearly 50 others injured including an American.

Authorities in the United Kingdom continued their hunt for accomplices in East London over the weekend, rounding up several people at two addresses in the region in connection with Saturday’s terror attacks.

“We’re trying to find out whether anyone was helping them and to understand the background to this attack as best we possibly can,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

On Sunday police swarmed an apartment building in the suburb of Barking, taking four men and several women into custody. A resident there says he recognized one of the three men killed by police after allegedly carrying out the attacks as his neighbor.

“He had a wife and two children, a toddler and a recently born baby,” said Furqan Nabi.

The suspected terrorists used a van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before crashing the vehicle and then stabbing people at random in Borough Market.

“They didn’t have no remorse, I saw the look in their eyes, they were pure evil eyes,” said Gerard Vowls who survived the attack.

There will be a public vigil for Monday night at London’s City Hall.

The attack along the London Bridge came just two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert about 200 miles away in Manchester.

The pop star returned to the stage in Manchester on Sunday for an emotional event which raised money for the victims.

“An amazing way to sort of celebrate everyone lives that they’ve lost,” said 22-year-old Alice Holland

Back in the U.S., in his first public comment on the recent attack, President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to protect Americans from terrorists.

“We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy,” said President Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security says there is no credible threat to the U-S at this time.