Man Shot Outside Hialeah Home During Fight

June 5, 2017 12:37 PM By Joan Murray
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Hialeah home that happened Monday morning.

Hialeah Police said two men had a fight outside the home located on Palm Avenue.

One of the men who lives in the efficiency at the building was shot once in the stomach by a visitor – a 49-year-old male, police said.

The 49-year-old man is in custody.

Crews airlifted the victim, who is 51-years-old, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

