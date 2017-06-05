Man Shot Outside Hialeah Home During Fight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Hialeah home that happened Monday morning.
Hialeah Police said two men had a fight outside the home located on Palm Avenue.
One of the men who lives in the efficiency at the building was shot once in the stomach by a visitor – a 49-year-old male, police said.
The 49-year-old man is in custody.
Crews airlifted the victim, who is 51-years-old, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.