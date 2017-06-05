Housekeeper Accused Of Setting Fire To Cover Up Theft

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A housekeeper is accused of setting a fire to cover up her theft of money from her employer.
Saturday morning Coconut Creek firefighters were called to the Victoria Place apartments in the Wynmoor community.
“Crews arrived to heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the fourth-floor apartment,” said Division Chief Ty Vassil.
Police quickly evacuated some 50 residents from the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were able to contain it to the one unit and no injuries were reported.
During the investigation into what started it 44-year-old Jannette Pacheco, who works as a housekeeper, reportedly admitted that she set the fire to cover up the theft of $160 from the unit’s owner.
Pacheco was arrested and charged with arson to an occupied structure, a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000.