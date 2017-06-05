Harley-Davidson Recalls Motorcycles Over Oil Line That Could Cause Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Harley-Davidson is recalling 57,000 motorcycles worldwide.
An oil line on the bikes could come loose, leading to oil spilling into the path of the rear tire.
Harley-Davidson blames the issue on an engine oil cooler line clamp not being installed correctly.
The company said it knows of at least nine reports of oil lines coming off, causing two crashes and one injury.
The recall affects nine 2017 Harley-Davidson models built between July 2nd, 2016, and May 9th, 2017.
Harley-Davidson dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them for free.
Click here to find out if your Harley-Davidson is included in the recall.