Terror Attacks In Downtown London Kill 7, Wound Nearly 50 Others

LONDON (CBSMiami) – In Great Britain, another night of terror has left at least seven dead and 48 others wounded.

The attack unfolded in downtown London shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A van sped across London Bridge, running down pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The vehicle stopped near Borough Market, a neighborhood filled with bars, restaurants and tourists.

Witnesses say a group of men got out and began stabbing people.

“I just saw loads of people run away from the market and there was people lying on the ground and there was a taxi driver who rolled his window down and was shouting at people to run,” said witness Simon Thompson.

Armed police officers responded within minutes, and shot and killed all three suspects at the scene.

A photo shows one lying on the ground, with canisters strapped to his belt.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes,” said Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner.

Sunday morning, police are continuing to comb through the area for clues.

This was the second terrorist attack in England in less than two weeks.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

In March, a similar attack on London’s Westminster Bridge left five dead.

“The recent attacks are not connected, but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat that we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism,” said UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a tweet, President Trump offered US assistance and expressed condolences to the victims in London.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Mister Trump also wrote, “We need the travel ban as an extra layer of safety!”

The British government said that, despite the attack, Thursday’s general election will go ahead as scheduled.