Portland Police Targeted As Counter-Protesters Clash With Pro-Trump Rally

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORTLAND (CBSMiami) — Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump faced off in simultaneous rallies in Portland, Oregon that included violent attacks on officers and people.
A protest called ‘Trump Free Speech’ by organizers was held at a federal plaza downtown on Sunday. Counter-protesters, who call themselves anti-fascist, gathered just across the street at city hall. They viewed the protest as an event promoting racism.
Tensions escalated and Portland Police were targeted, tweeting out, “Balloons with unknown, foul-smelling liquid have been thrown from Chapman Square at officers and people in Terry Schrunk Plaza.”
Several were arrested at the rallies.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump responded to the terror attacks in London a night earlier and called for a renewal of restrictions entering the U.S.
“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough,” he tweeted out. “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”
Last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unsuccessfully tried to postpone Sunday’s Pro-Trump rally, saying “Hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment” and citing tensions after a deadly train stabbing.
Although not a direct response, it’s clear the president disagrees.
One Comment
TRUMP is for the American people we see through the b.s. that the media is trying to stir up. Trump will make this once great nation GREAT again. Leave the democrats sucking their thumbs and licking their wounds while Trump starts to fix their mess up!
Real Americans took our country back from globalist elite! We wanted our jobs and our nation back! Our healthcare was too expensive. Mine is $700/month now (thanks to Obamacare). My car insurance is still $25 per month (from Insurance Panda), but what are the Democrats plans for that? If you look at Democrat strongholds like Detroit and New Orleans, car insurance will run you $300+ per month!
I don’t care what his taxes are or say. I just want him in office. Bet we will never see all Hillary’s off shore accounts and the records of all the money she filtered through the Clinton foundation. Crook!!