Off-Duty Miami-Dade Police Officer Has Badge, Gun Stolen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer had her badge and weapon stolen.
The incident took place early Sunday morning outside the Fontainbleau Hotel.
According to the police report, Officer Jacquelyn Coello and her boyfriend came outside out watch the sunrise when an unidentified suspect grabbed her purse and ran onto the boardwalk.
Nearby beachgoers noticed the robbery and alerted Coello, who gave chase with her boyfriend.
They could not catch up to the suspect as he got on a bicycle and sped off down the boardwalk heading south.
Inside the purse was her Miami-Dade Police badge, her personal weapon and a magazine of bullets, her Miami-Dade Police ID card and several other personal items, including her social security card and wallet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.