Multiple Incidents, Arrests As Several Men Are Tased On Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Ocean drive seems to be back to a tourist destination but last night two separate incidents led to several people being arrested.

Police had to use a taser on a man before arresting him on Ocean Drive on Friday night following a traffic stop for failing to wear a seatbelt.

38-year-old Pierre Williams, according to the arrest report, ignored officers multiple verbal and physical attempts to pull him over while driving northbound on ocean drive near 9th street.

At one point officers reached into the car, physically putting the car on park and turned the ignition off.

The report says Williams reached for what officers thought was a weapon multiple times.

The report continues saying Williams struck several officers who returnrd the hits.

Williams was eventually tased multiple times. He was transported to Mount Sini hospital.

Several hours later two more men arrested for interfering with another traffic stop on ocean drive.

Clive Walker and Desmond James Jr. were taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, James got into a physical altercation with officers and was tased before being cuffed.

This incident comes on the heels of a heated battle between ocean drive business owners residents and policy makers who after the violence on Urban beach weekend are calling to end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. and restrict the noise on ocean drive.

Policing Ocean Drive has also created some tension between city hall and the police department.

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez has questioned the leadership of police Chief Dan Oates, calling for him to step down and the removal of police body cams — the city manager has said he completely disagrees.

According to the police report, officers did not find any weapons in Williams’s car and they did not find any weapons on Walker or James.