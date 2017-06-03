Police K-9 Sniffs Out Teens Wanted In Coral Gables Armed Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Three teens are in custody and police are searching for a fourth suspect following an armed robbery in Coral Gables.
Saturday morning, around 2:33 a.m., the suspects slowly rode in a car with their headlights off approaching four people walking along the 1000 block of South Alhambra Circle.
As they got closer, a subject in the right-front passenger seat pulled out a gun and threatened the victims for their belongings.
“The subject then exited the vehicle and repeated again to the victims for their belongings,” said Coral Gables Police. “Three of the victims fled the scene fearing for their lives and the fourth one dropped all of her belongings and began running also.”
As patrol units responded, they noticed the vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Coral Way and Red Road but eventually lost sight.
A tip came in some time later that a few people jumped a fence near Madeira Avenue and Salzedo Street and a police perimeter was set up. They were able to locate the suspect’s car, found hidden next to some bushes.
A Coral Gables Police K-9 then located three of the four suspects and they were arrested.
Lazaro Navaro, 19, was charged with one count of armed robbery. The two others were juveniles, ages 16 and 17.
Police said 18-year-old James L. Wilson got away they are now looking for him.
