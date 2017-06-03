Coconut Creek Apartment Deemed A ‘Total Loss’ After Fire

June 3, 2017 2:24 PM
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) — A Coconut Creek home is a total loss following a fire Saturday.

img958758 Coconut Creek Apartment Deemed A Total Loss After Fire

Firefighters employ a portable hydrant to the fourth floor. (Source: Coconut Creek-Margate Fire Rescue)

The fire erupted from an apartment unit at Victoria Place located inside the Wynmoor Community. The high heat conditions made the job tough for Coconut Creek-Margate Fire Rescue.

“Crews arrived to heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the fourth floor apartment” said Division Chief Ty Vassil. “A portable hydrant was made to the fourth floor and crews went to the back bedroom to put out the fire.”

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

