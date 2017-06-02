Ceiling Collapses At Hialeah Building, Injures Baby

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Wicked weather started early Friday morning, causing damage to parts of South Florida.
Heavy winds and rain caused a ceiling to collapse at an apartment building in Hialeah off the 700 block of West 2nd Avenue.
Hialeah fire officials said some of the debris fell on an 8-month-old baby named Leandro Vejerano.
The child has facial injuries, but they are not considered life threatening.
Crews rushed the child to Ryder Trauma Center. The child was alert and conscious at the time.
The collapsed ceiling also displaced 12 families in the apartment building meaning 21 people are in need of assistance.
“We have six apartments on one side, side apartments on another and it was under construction, redoing the roofing, I guess it had tarps out. This torrential rain comes down, the water comes into the ceiling area and the ceiling has collapsed in one of the apartments,” said Hialeah Fire Capt. David Rodriguez.
Residents were seen gathering the belongings that weren’t damaged and trying to figure out what they’re going to do.
Hialeah’s Fire Department has called the Red Cross for help for the displaced families. Residents will not be able to go back to the building until it is deemed safe.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do…Everything inside my house is ruined….the fridge….the microwave….the couch…the bed,” said a resident Areybis.