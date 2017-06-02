OFFSEASON RADAR 24

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

While football is big all over the country, there is a new level of appreciation for fans and athletes when they come to South Florida.

As summer is fast approaching, the offseason continues – as teams and players – head across the country to attend camps, combines and 7-on-7 events that only enhance the opportunity to get noticed.

In addition, almost any day of the week in Miami-Dade or Broward County, there are football prospects grinding to get better – and that’s why the competition is so fierce during the season.

Being the most prospect rich region in the country does not come without giving everything you have – 365 days a year. That is what totally separates this area from the anywhere else in the nation.

This summer, football prospects will head out to colleges across the country as part of tours that high coaches put together. These week-long trips not only help from a football standpoint, but also mature these youngsters who have not been away from home before.

At 16 and 17, they are starting to learn what it will be like when they have to start making their own decisions, doing their wash and making sure they use what their parents have taught them as a guideline. Kids grow up fast, and nowhere is that more evident in South Florida.

As many high school coaches use that battle cry of “what happens in June, July and August – will pay off in December” – it has been proven to be the truth.

This summer, as athletes continue to travel or stay home to compete in the many events, we will be on top of it, following the prospects as they continue to gain valuable exposure.

Promoting athletes is something that we have always been able to do – and this summer will be no exception.

As we do each and every week throughout the course of year, we give you prospects to keep an eye on. Here are six more from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:

2019 – Dianjelo Amaya, CB/Slot, 5-8, 160, Parkland Douglas. Here is a talented two-way standout that we began watching at Coral Springs last year – and as he makes his move to play for the Eagles, this will be a football talent that everyone will want to watch this coming season. Gifted athlete who has the chance to be special this – after a solid spring. His passion for the game keeps him working hard – year round. College coaches love players like this.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7189544/dianjelo-amaya

2018 – Terron Carey, OC/OG, 6-2, 256, Miami Northwestern. Over the past two years, as the Bulls were getting back into playoff contention, here is a line prospect that remained committed to getting this team better – and like all outstanding offenses – everything starts up front. Solid lineman who fits in very well with the talent that this program always has in the trenches. Looking forward to seeing how much leadership he and his fellow linemen have in 2017. It could make all the difference against top-flight competition.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5602138/terron-carey

2019 – Rayne Tanega-Doster, DB, 5-11, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy. One of the gifted prospects we had the opportunity to watch this past year. His offseason appearances at camps, combines and 7-on-7 events – as well as a solid spring has thrust him into the spotlight. Is going to be one of those head-turners in 2017 as college coaches will start to watch much closer. Impressive, and way under the radar right now, but that will change.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5396728/rayne-tanega-doster

2018 – Brandon Lee, Slot, 5-5, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. One of the most exciting players on a team loaded with playmakers, he has proven that he could be one of the best around. After following in the footsteps of his older brother Trevon (now at Duke), he left Cardinal Gibbons and went to Chaminade-Madonna for a year, but now back he is back and is a real difference maker. Speed and tremendous strength have given him a major advantage. Will be the key to the success of head coach Matt Dubuc’s Chiefs in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4125324/brandon-lee

2018 – Axel Rizo, OLB, 6-2, 215, Miami Gulliver Prep. Here is another South Florida talent that we have been following and watching mature and come into his own as a football prospect. Has worked hard over the past year to put himself in a position where colleges are starting to watch him – and will continue to

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4029931/axel-rizo

2018 – D’Andre Romero, LB/S, 5-11, 175, Miramar Everglades. Having watched this quality football prospect for the past two years, the new coaching staff for the Gators will be in a great hands with this versatile and talented football player. He is one of the hardest workers around, and is not afraid of competition. Any event he attends – Romero is always right there grabbing the attention. Quality prospect who will be relied on this year to provide leadership and experience.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4044200/dandre-romero