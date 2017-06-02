WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Police Need Help Finding 14-Year-Old Girl Believed To Be In Danger

June 2, 2017 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Miami Police, Missing Person

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger.

Dyanah Amaya was last seen at around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of NW 21 Street.

Amaya is 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a black spaghetti shirt, grey basketball shorts and black and white Adidas.

If you should have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.

