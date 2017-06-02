Police Need Help Finding 14-Year-Old Girl Believed To Be In Danger

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger.
Dyanah Amaya was last seen at around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of NW 21 Street.
Amaya is 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was wearing a black spaghetti shirt, grey basketball shorts and black and white Adidas.
If you should have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.
