Kevin Hart Worked Hard On His Kid Voice For ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is a celebration of friendship of two boys named George and Harold.

They are two imaginative best pals, who spend hours in their tree house creating a comic book hero named Captain Underpants.

The film is based on the first four books of the 12 book series. This animated feature by DreamWorks stars the one and only Kevin Hart as George.

“I heard Julia Roberts once say she was waiting for her kids to grow up so they can watch one of her movies. Is that true for you?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Yes, I remember when ‘Secret Life of Pets’ came up they went to see it, and they were like, ‘that’s my dad, you’re so cool.’ Now to have another opportunity to do that with such an amazing franchise. I mean ‘Captain Underpants,’ the amazing success of these books is unbelievable. So when the opportunity came to me, I knew my kids were going to love it,” said Hart.

For Hart, finding George’s “voice” was most important.

“I don’t have the deepest voice, but until you hear your voice when you’re supposed to be a kid, you go I got to change that. There’s no way that George can sound like that. I found it by just playing with levels. It was rehearsing… ‘What? What? Harold, no!! I, no!’ You got to just play and when you find it you lock into it,” he said.

From hit feature films to his sold out comedy shows, Kevin Hart is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Petrillo asked him if he has to pinch himself when it comes to the reality of his success.

“I’m blessed. I’m happy and I’m in love with being happy. I think the biggest reason for that happiness is I put blood sweat and tears into my craft,” he said. “And when you see the payoff, see the light at end of tunnel, for what I spent so much time doing, it brings a smile to my face. It doesn’t make me want to pinch myself, it makes me want to do more.”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is out in theaters now.