Stanton Scores 3 Times, Marlins Top D-Backs 7-5

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton matched a career high by scoring three times, and his 15th home run of the season put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday night.

Justin Bour and Christian Yelich each hit two-run homers in the first for Miami, which improved to 6-2 on this homestand. J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins.

Stanton’s solo homer in the fifth was his 579th career RBI, breaking a tie with Mike Lowell for the Marlins’ all-time lead.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs for Arizona. Chris Iannetta also homered and David Peralta scored twice for the Diamondbacks, whose three-game win streak was snapped.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (4-6) allowed nine hits and six runs — five earned — before leaving two batters into the sixth inning.

Corbin gave up three homers for the fourth time in his career, including Bour’s 16th of the year. Corbin has yielded 11 in his last six starts, after giving up only three in his first six.

Down 4-0 after one, Arizona chipped away. Goldschmidt’s 13th home run in the third made it 4-2, and the Diamondbacks chased Marlins starter Jose Urena with three runs in the fifth. Urena gave up nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Dustin McGowan (3-0) retired all five batters he faced for the win, stranding both runners he inherited when Urena departed. A.J. Ramos pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) had his bullpen session pushed back a second time to Saturday, and he won’t start as scheduled in Sunday’s series finale. … CF Gregor Blanco (jammed left thumb) was not in the lineup. He left Thursday’s game in the fourth inning.

Marlins: A day after his season debut, LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder) said it “felt great” to finally be back on the mound. Locke’s next start will likely be Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

MORE HOMERS

Miami hit at least three home runs in a game only seven times in the last two seasons combined. The Marlins have nine such games already in 2017, three in the last eight days.

HEATING UP

Goldschmidt had four homers in the season’s first 29 games. He’s hit nine in the last 28 games. And he also made headlines with a foul ball, which struck Marlins broadcaster Craig Minervini.

FISH ON FISH CRIME

Realmuto cracked the glass that surrounds the fish tanks located on the wall behind home plate when a check-swing foul ball ricocheted toward the aquariums in the first inning. The aquarium itself was fine, and so were the fish — the cracked glass was covered with a few strips of duct tape.

UP NEXT

RHP Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.47) is the scheduled starter Saturday for Arizona against Miami RHP Edinson Volquez (1-7, 4.44). Delgado is 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA in four previous starts against the Marlins.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)