Woman Accused Of ‘Pimping’ Teen, Living Off Earnings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANTATION (CBSMiami/AP) — A 19-year-old woman allegedly pimped out a teenage girl by posting suggestive pictures on a website for adult classifieds.
The SunSentinel reports Destiny Santilli remains in the Broward County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday. She’s charged with human trafficking of a child under 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and living off the earnings of a prostitute.
Authorities say Santilli was arrested in a motel room with the girl, who had been reported missing from nearby Fort Lauderdale. The teen told investigators she met Santilli through friends in April.
The teen told investigators Santilli set up meetings and arranged payments, and once kept the entire $100 she made on a date.
A lawyer for Santilli isn’t listed in records.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)